‘Worst floods in decades’ hit Kazakhstan and Russia

MOSCOW - Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from 10 northern re­gions in Kazakhstan because of floods in the area, the authorities have said. The worse than usual seasonal floods have been caused by melting snow.

Across the border in Russia, an oil refinery in the city of Orsk, 1,800km southeast of Moscow, has stopped operations because of the floods. The Kremlin has warned that water levels in some areas are rising fast­er than at any time in the last 100 years.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Putin had ordered the gov­ernors of the Siberian regions of Tyu­men and Kurgan, further to the east, to prepare for “expected sharp rise in water levels” and “inevitable” floods. Russian authorities said on Saturday that they had evacuated almost 4,500 people in Orenburg region in the area around Orsk. During a visit to Orsk on Sunday, Russian Emergency Situ­ations Minister Alexander Kurenkov, warned that “a critical situation” had developed after a dam was breached on Friday. Russia’s weather monitor has warned that water levels on the Ural river in the city of Orenburg will reach dangerous levels over the next three days.