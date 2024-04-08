ZA Bhutto’s death anniversary meeting to be held on April 14

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Sindh Chap­ter’s President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Sunday said that the main pub­lic meeting of the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 45th death anniversary would be held at Garhi Khuda Bux on April 14. He said that the Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would deliver his speech to a large number of people in the public meeting. He expressed these views in a meeting pertaining to the public meet­ing held at the People’s Secretariat.The meeting was attended by PPP Sindh Chapter’s General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, Javed Nagori and other PPP leaders. The meeting decided to ensure the presence of a large number of the people to pay tributes to Sha­heed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.