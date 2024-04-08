Zardari, Erdogan call for cementing bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari and President of Turkiye Recep Tayy­ip Erdogan on Sun­day called for further strengthening of bilat­eral relations between the two countries in various fields.

The two leaders spoke over the phone and discussed mat­ters of mutual interest, a post on President of Pakistan X account said.

President Zardari felicitated the Turkish President on the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr and invited him to visit Pakistan, besides expressing his best wishes for him and the people of Turkiye, another related X post said. "The two called for further strengthening bilateral relations in various fields," the statement added.

Moreover, the head of state also extended an invitation to Erdogan, inviting him to visit Pakistan. He also expressed his best wishes for the president of Turkey and its people. On March 10, Zardari took oath as country's head of state for the second time after being elected as the 14th president with a big margin. Zardari, who was the joint candidate of the ruling alliance, was elected as the country's president after he defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai by a huge margin. The president secured 411 electoral votes in parliament and all four provincial assemblies with the backing of allied parties — mainly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). Zardari earlier served as the 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 and has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.