12 criminals arrested in Islamabad police operation

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 12 criminals across the city, seizing drugs, weapons, and ammunition from them, following the directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) to eliminate crime. Nilore police arrested Mateen Hussain with a 30-bore pistol, while Phulgran police detained Raheem, Ghulam Jaffar, and Kamran, recovering 1395 grams of heroin. Industrial Area police caught Ansar Javed and Faiz Ullah with a 30-bore pistol, and liquor, and arrested Fayyaz, Zain Ali, and Zuneer Ahmed for drunken behaviour. Karachi Company police nabbed Ahmed Ali and Nazar Ali with two 30-bore pistols.

Ramna police arrested an absconder during the crackdown on wanted offenders. Cases have been registered, and investigations continue. CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed senior officials to ensure an effective campaign against drug trafficking and illegal weapons, emphasizing citizens’ safety.

Meanwhile, in Karachi Company, two wanted house robbery gang members, including a woman, were arrested. They were identified as Sanael Masih and Saweria Masih. The police team also recovered cash, gold ornaments, and valuables. The initiative to combat criminal elements aims to safeguard citizens’ lives and property, under ICCPO’s guidance.

CPO/DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed officials to intensify actions against house burglary activities, with a strong focus on citizen safety and property protection. The arrested individuals confessed to their involvement in various criminal activities in the area. The authorities aim for continuous evaluation of police performance in this endeavour.