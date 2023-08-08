Tuesday, August 08, 2023
3 injured as bike falls in ditch

Our Staff Reporter
August 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Swabi   -  Three people were injured when a storm along with torrential rain caused complete collapse of the electricity system and badly damaged crops and vegetables in Swabi district on Sunday night.

According to the rescue officials, a motorcycle fell in a ditch on Topi bypass injuring a woman and her two sons.

The injured were identified as Anwar Khan, 40, Ikram Khan, 32 and their mother. The rescue team immediately reached the spot after receiving information and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Topi. The electricity system also remained disturbed for long hours and the crops and vegetables were badly damaged.

