484 UoS employees promoted

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha pro­moted 484 staff members to the next grade under time scale promotion in view of the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Com­mittee (F&PC) and with the approval of the Syndicate on Monday. According to a press release, the University of Sargodha Syndicate pro­moted staff members work­ing at various scales to the next scale according to the notification of the Finance Department of the govern­ment of Punjab for “Time Scale Personnel Upgrada­tion of the Employees”. Un­der time scale promotion, 427 employees working in grade 1 to 4, 51 employ­ees in grade 5 to 15 and 6 employees in grade 16 and above have been promoted in to the next scale, includ­ing about 120 security guards, 66 sanitary workers, 111 deputy messengers, 40 lab attendants, eight library attendants, seven hostel at­tendants, four cooks, three bakers, and two cook help­ers and 15 Beldars. Besides, promotions of employees working in the grade 16 and above include promotion of Controller Examinations Grade 20 to 21, two Senior Research Officers to Grade 18 to 19 and three Assis­tant Directors of Sports and Games to Grade 17 to 18 were promoted.