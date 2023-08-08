Abbassi opens Rs292m project to revamp KKH

ABBOTTABAD - Federal Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs, Murtaza Ja­ved Abbasi Monday inaugu­rated a transformative project valued at Rs 292 million, the initiative focuses on the main­tenance and comprehensive reconstruction of Karakoram Highway (KKH) from Haripur to Abbottabad city.

Commending the commit­ment to progress, Federal Min­ister Murtaza Javed Abbasi ex­pressed heartfelt appreciation towards Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif and the Federal Min­ister for Communications for their substantial contributions.

Shedding light on the finan­cial allocations, Abbasi re­vealed that Rs 55.4 million has been dedicated to the mainte­nance and reconstruction of (KKH), spanning from Haripur to Abbottabad Interchange. An additional allocation of Rs 29.2 million has been ear­marked for the enhancement of infrastructure within the area of Abbottabad city, add­ing he said.

Abbasi emphasized that the upgradation of KKH is not only a project but a promise to facil­itate seamless transportation and expedient travel experi­ences. Recognizing the impera­tive to address the challenges of deteriorating infrastructure, the minister underscored the immediate need for action.

The minister highlighted that these ongoing develop­ment projects stand as a tes­tament to the government’s dedication to enhancing the lives of its citizens. He stressed that the reconstruc­tion and maintenance work on KKH has reached its con­clusive stages, assuring the public of the imminent ben­efits it will bring.

Reflecting on a previously approved project from the 2022/23 budget, he regret­ted the setback due to natu­ral disasters, specifically floods, that hindered the ac­quisition of land worth 3.75 billion rupees for construc­tion purposes.

In response to this chal­lenge, Murtaza Abbassi un­veiled a forthcoming venture – the construction of Elevated Portions and Additional Lanes from Fawara Chowk to Allah Hoo Chowk. This visionary project, valued at Rs. 1.4 bil­lion, is poised to embark on a transformative journey.