Ahsan links political stability to sustained development

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ah­san Iqbal has said that peace and stability are impor­tant for the development of the country. Addressing a ceremony organized on the occasion of World Hepa­titis C Eradication Awareness Day at PKLI on Monday, he said the country was facing a critical situation and it was not possible to put the country on the path to development with five years of musical chairs. “For sustained development, continuous work must be done on ten-year planning. When we assumed office, the country was facing a default but we have put the economy back on track and if given another chance, the PML-N will continue its plans to make the coun­try an Asian Tiger.” Ahsan said, “If you look at the his­tory of fifty years of Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, China and Turkey, there is peace, stability and con­tinuity of policies in development and we will have to get rid of T20 matches in the political field”. The minister said that when the country was recovering and heading towards prosperity, a smart person was brought in, which made the state miserable.