Anti-polio campaign begins in 17 KP dists

Peshawar - The five-day anti-polio drive started on Monday in 17 districts of the province to vaccinate more than 2.7 million children under the age of five.

According to Emergency Operation Centre, “Around 6,947 teams have been constituted to administer polio drops to the children while 1,598 area in-charge would supervise the vaccination drive and over 18,000 police personnel would perform security duty.” The health teams would also do other vaccinations of the children along with polio drops.

Polio drive postponed in Khyber district Ahmad Nabi Adds:

Polio campaign scheduled to start from Monday, was postponed in Khyber tribal district due to police denial to provide security to the polio teams.

According to the District Police Office, two thousand four hundred police officials had been assigned duties to guard the polio workers across the Khyber district.

It is worth mentioning here that on Sunday, office-bearers of the ex-FATA police committee announced their boycott in protest to protect the polio volunteers in the polio drive till approval of their demands including granting of proper police structure and incentives being enjoyed by police force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zafer while confirming the news said that all arrangements had been finalised to carry out an anti-polio campaign however because of a police boycott, the drive had been temporarily suspended.

As per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) without proper security, we cannot dispatch polio teams to carry out the campaign, he added.

Head of the former tribal region police committee, Said Jalal said that the police force after consultation boycotted securing polio teams in Khyber, Orkazai, Mohmand, Bajaur, FR Peshawar, FR Kohat etc, in protest for not materialising their demands, promised to them. He vowed that till acceptance of their demands they would not give up their agitation.

When contacted Deputy Commissioner, Khyber Abdunasir said that due to strike call by the district police and non-provision of security cover to polio teams, they were not in a position to conduct the polio drive keeping in view current law and order situation.