Tuesday, August 08, 2023
At least seven killed in blast in Balochistan's Panjgur

At least seven killed in blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur
Web Desk
9:15 AM | August 08, 2023
At least seven people were killed in an IED explosion near a vehicle in Balgatar area of Panjgur district on Monday night.

According to police sources, Chairman of Union Council Balgatar Ishaq Balgatri and his six companions are among the deceased.

