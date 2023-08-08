At least seven killed in blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur

At least seven people were killed in an IED explosion near a vehicle in Balgatar area of Panjgur district on Monday night.
According to police sources, Chairman of Union Council Balgatar Ishaq Balgatri and his six companions are among the deceased.
