Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Bilawal urges political dialogue for democratic stability

Bilawal urges political dialogue for democratic stability
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
August 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Says we feel proud for keeping democratic values in parliament n Opposition crossed country's redlines for first time by attacking military installations n After Senate, NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023.

ISLAMABAD   -   Since the National Assembly is likely to dissolve tomorrow [August 9], Minister for For­eign Affairs and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yester­day in the National Assembly sitting came up with a sugges­tion for political parties to sit together to engage in a polit­ical dialogue. Bilawal was of the view that either political factions go for a new charter of democracy or sit together under the previous one to en­gage in a dialogue. He also appealed to make deci­sions that would make pol­itics easier for him and PML-N senior Vice Presi­dent Maryam Nawaz in fu­ture. He said in a clear way that since his childhood he has been witnessing politi­cians going to jail or mak­ing government. About the fashion of sit-ins by the op­position after elections, he commented if the gener­al elections are held [to­day or tomorrow] whichev­er government comes the politics of rigging and sit-ins will continue. He said they should come out of this mindset and play our respective role in strength­ening politics and democ­racy in the country. About the coalition government’s tenure, he shared the situ­ation that the government faced in its one and half year government. “Some­times Islamabad was burn­ing...and sometimes Zaman Park was a battleground and incidents like May 9 also happened,” he re­marked. The Minister was of the view that the ruling parties should act like pol­iticians when come into power and obviously op­position needs to fix its at­titude. He said this there was a need to work on it to make politics and democ­racy stronger. “This kind of politics, they [youth] no longer trust us or any­one else,” he remarked and made a comment that hopes of the people should remain alive. “I feel that in the last five years, we have learnt a lot and we will meet in elections,” he said adding that he was proud that they [current govern­ment] did not resort to the politics of abuse and kept their point of view in a re­spectable manner.

