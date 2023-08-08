Bilawal urges political dialogue for democratic stability

Says we feel proud for keeping democratic values in parliament n Opposition crossed country's redlines for first time by attacking military installations n After Senate, NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023.
ISLAMABAD - Since the National Assembly is likely to dissolve tomorrow [August 9], Minister for Foreign Affairs and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday in the National Assembly sitting came up with a suggestion for political parties to sit together to engage in a political dialogue. Bilawal was of the view that either political factions go for a new charter of democracy or sit together under the previous one to engage in a dialogue. He also appealed to make decisions that would make politics easier for him and PML-N senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz in future. He said in a clear way that since his childhood he has been witnessing politicians going to jail or making government. About the fashion of sit-ins by the opposition after elections, he commented if the general elections are held [today or tomorrow] whichever government comes the politics of rigging and sit-ins will continue. He said they should come out of this mindset and play our respective role in strengthening politics and democracy in the country. About the coalition government’s tenure, he shared the situation that the government faced in its one and half year government. “Sometimes Islamabad was burning...and sometimes Zaman Park was a battleground and incidents like May 9 also happened,” he remarked. The Minister was of the view that the ruling parties should act like politicians when come into power and obviously opposition needs to fix its attitude. He said this there was a need to work on it to make politics and democracy stronger. “This kind of politics, they [youth] no longer trust us or anyone else,” he remarked and made a comment that hopes of the people should remain alive. “I feel that in the last five years, we have learnt a lot and we will meet in elections,” he said adding that he was proud that they [current government] did not resort to the politics of abuse and kept their point of view in a respectable manner.