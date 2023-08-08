BISP marks remarkable progress in alleviating poverty: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Monday said that BISP has marked remarkable progress in alleviating pov­erty through achieving key milestones during the pres­ent government’s tenure. In a statement issued here, the minister highlighted that Benazir Kafaalat pro­gramme, which provides essential financial support to deserving families, wit­nessed an impressive in­crease in coverage from 7.6 million to nine million fami­lies and this expansion re­flects the programme’s com­mitment to inclusivity and reaching those most in need. In a significant boost to the welfare of beneficiary fami­lies, the cash transfer sti­pend amount was increased by 25 percent, raising it from Rs 7000 to Rs 8750 per quarter per family. This in­crease has provided much-needed relief and support to vulnerable households. The govt’s commitment to social welfare was evident as bud­getary allocation for BISP was significantly increased from Rs235 billion in FY 2021-22 to Rs 404.2 billion in FY 2022-23, representing a remarkable 72pc increase. This financial commitment underscores govt’s dedica­tion to uplifting less privi­leged. She said BISP demon­strated exemplary financial management by disbursing Rs 404.2 billion during last year, with a near-perfect utilization rate of 99.99pc. This seamless disbursement mechanism ensured timely financial assistance to ben­eficiaries. A transformative step towards improving data accuracy and efficien­cy, Dynamic Registry was launched for real-time socio-economic data updates.