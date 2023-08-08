BISP marks remarkable progress in alleviating poverty: Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Monday said that BISP has marked remarkable progress in alleviating poverty through achieving key milestones during the present government’s tenure. In a statement issued here, the minister highlighted that Benazir Kafaalat programme, which provides essential financial support to deserving families, witnessed an impressive increase in coverage from 7.6 million to nine million families and this expansion reflects the programme’s commitment to inclusivity and reaching those most in need. In a significant boost to the welfare of beneficiary families, the cash transfer stipend amount was increased by 25 percent, raising it from Rs 7000 to Rs 8750 per quarter per family. This increase has provided much-needed relief and support to vulnerable households. The govt’s commitment to social welfare was evident as budgetary allocation for BISP was significantly increased from Rs235 billion in FY 2021-22 to Rs 404.2 billion in FY 2022-23, representing a remarkable 72pc increase. This financial commitment underscores govt’s dedication to uplifting less privileged. She said BISP demonstrated exemplary financial management by disbursing Rs 404.2 billion during last year, with a near-perfect utilization rate of 99.99pc. This seamless disbursement mechanism ensured timely financial assistance to beneficiaries. A transformative step towards improving data accuracy and efficiency, Dynamic Registry was launched for real-time socio-economic data updates.