Cambodian king appoints Hun Sen’s son as new PM

PHNOM PENH-Hun Manet was appointed Cambodia’s new leader by the king on Monday, after having effectively been given the post from his father, who ruled for nearly four decades.

Days after a landslide victory in July’s election, Hun Sen -- one of the world’s longest-serving leaders -- announced he was stepping down as prime minister and handing power to his eldest son.

The polls were widely decried as a sham after the main opposition challenger, the Candlelight Party, was barred from running over a technicality, with the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) winning all but five seats in the 125-member lower house. On Monday, following a request from Hun Sen, King Norodom Sihamoni issued a royal decree stating that he “appoints Dr. Hun Manet as the prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia for the 7th mandate of the parliament”. To officially become the country’s next leader, the 45-year-old and his cabinet must win a confidence vote in parliament set for August 22. The lower house is overwhelmingly stacked with members loyal to Hun Sen and he has pursued a ruthless campaign against any opposition, banning parties and forcing adversaries to flee abroad.

Longtime rival Sam Rainsy -- self-exiled in France -- said any hopes for more freedom under Hun Manet or that he might distance the country from major benefactor China were misguided.

“I think this is pure illusion,” he told AFP ahead of the appointment. “You can change leaders many times but nothing will change because the system remains the same.”



The incoming government will usher in a crop of young ministers, with some taking posts vacated by their fathers.



While insisting he would not interfere with his son’s rule, Hun Sen has also promised Cambodians that he will continue to play a prominent role in politics.



“It is not the end yet,” he said Monday following the appointment, adding he would continue serving in other positions until at least 2033.



After stepping down, Hun Sen will become president of the Senate early next year and acting head of state when the king is overseas.