Cardiac diseases main cause of deaths worldwide: Experts  

KARACHI - The medial experts have said that cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the main cause of deaths worldwide. Pakistan was located in the region, where the rate of this disease was the highest in proportion to the population, said a communiqué here on Monday. While addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC), the Chairman of the National Conference for Preventive Cardiac (NCPC) and former President of the Cardiac Society Prof. Mansoor Ahmed said there has definitely been a reduction to some extent, but despite this, heart diseases were still the cause of more deaths in Pakistan and around the world. Professor Mansoor said this disease was increasing rapidly in developing countries, while in developed countries, due to its preventive measures, the rate of the disease has decreased to some extent, complete abstinence from smoking.

He said control of diabetes, blood pressure and especially cholesterol was very important, in our country, the use of unhealthy foods that cause heart diseases was high.

He said that smoking was increasing while Pakistan has almost reached on top in terms of diabetes disease. Most people are unaware of these things and the prevention of diseases, Mansoor said adding that the rate of blood pressure was 18 percent about 30 years ago, which has now increased to over 30 percent and most of the country’s population was unaware of the prevention of diseases.