Careem expands partnership with Gerry’s Dnata, adds mass-commute services

LAHORE-Careem, Pakistan’s leading ride-hailing and technology platform, has further expanded its mass commute portfolio by adding Gerry’s Dnata to its list of clients, a prominent aviation and travel services company. As a valued partner of Careem for Business (C4B) since 2018, Gerry’s Dnata has now also opted for Careem’s mass commute services, further streamlining colleagues pick and drop facilities for its 500+ employee base.

In the initial phase, Careem has deployed 11 dedicated vehicles, catering to the commuting needs of 50 female employees at Gerry’s Dnata. This 24/7 service provides safe and convenient transportation, ensuring smooth transit of employees to and from their workplace. With the assistance of two dedicated points of contact (POCs), working directly from Gerry’s Dnata’s office, Careem ensures seamless on-ground coordination and efficient service delivery.

“We are absolutely delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Gerry’s Dnata. The mass commute service is one of the numerous customised offerings that we have for our clients based on their requirements. We are committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient transportation solutions that are perfectly altered to the needs of our clients,” said Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan. Syed Asad Ali Naqvi, Manager Administration at Gerry’s Dnata commented, “Using Careem for Business has been of great value to Gerry’s Dnata. Ever since we partnered in 2018, not only have we managed to save travel costs but also noticed a significant improvement in the sentiment of our colleagues regarding their transportation needs, ensuring timely and stress-free journeys ultimately increasing productivity.”

Careem for Business (C4B) provides a range of augmented features and corporate travel packages that deliver value to corporate companies. The most commonly preferred services opted by corporate clients include: commute to and back to non-service/remote areas, 24/7 on-call vehicles, Premium5 (half day) and Premium10 (full day) car types, promos and discounts to corporate for personal use, intercity rides with complimentary refreshments, field visits, and customised solutions according to company’s requirements. C4B is offering multiple services to over 550 companies across Pakistan, including Nestle, House of Habib, AirSial, BASF, SadaPay, Sapphire, Jazz, PTCL, Fly Jinnah, Engro, Khaadi, Ufone, Philip Morris, LCI, Maersk, IBA, AKU, Descon, K-Electric and Daraz etc.