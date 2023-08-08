Caretaker Prime Minister name will be finalized by this evening or tomorrow: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, said consultation regarding the caretaker Prime Minister is underway hoping the name would be finalized by this evening or tomorrow.

In a statement, leader of Muslim League (N), said caretaker set-up would perform its constitutional requirements by carrying out the delimitations. He said the delimitation would get 120 days rather several months. After completion of the delimitation process, the elections would take place, he added.

Talking about the names of the caretaker PM, the minister said names were under discussion and no name had been finalized yet.

He said its an old policy that no negotiation with terrorists as no encouraging results emerged after negotiations with terrorists last year.

He said the law and order situation in a province needs attention. An accident can be expected during the election as a couple of days ago a big accident happened in a political gathering, he said.

The minister said election would not go ahead or be postponed due to this reason, the caretaker government and security agencies would manage to ensure elections timely.

He said our law and order was being interfered with and the Army Chief message regarding Afghanistan is carrying a reason and an absolutely right answer according to the situation. The entire nation stands with the Army Chief's answer.

People from a neighboring country are doing terrorism in Pakistan, he claimed. He said we had zero tolerance against terrorism as our armed forces and soldiers are accepting martyrdoms. The terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.