Tuesday, August 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker Prime Minister name will be finalized by this evening or tomorrow: Rana Sanaullah

Caretaker Prime Minister name will be finalized by this evening or tomorrow: Rana Sanaullah
Web Desk
12:44 PM | August 08, 2023
National

Federal Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, said consultation regarding the caretaker Prime Minister is underway hoping the name would be finalized by this evening or tomorrow.

In a statement, leader of Muslim League (N), said caretaker set-up would perform its constitutional requirements by carrying out the delimitations. He said the delimitation would get 120 days rather several months. After completion of the delimitation process, the elections would take place, he added.

Talking about the names of the caretaker PM, the minister said names were under discussion and no name had been finalized yet.

He said its an old policy that no negotiation with terrorists as no encouraging results emerged after negotiations with terrorists last year.

He said the law and order situation in a province needs attention. An accident can be expected during the election as a couple of days ago a big accident happened in a political gathering, he said.

PSX loses 199 points

The minister said election would not go ahead or be postponed due to this reason, the caretaker government and security agencies would manage to ensure elections timely.

He said our law and order was being interfered with and the Army Chief message regarding Afghanistan is carrying a reason and an absolutely right answer according to the situation. The entire nation stands with the Army Chief's answer.

People from a neighboring country are doing terrorism in Pakistan, he claimed. He said we had zero tolerance against terrorism as our armed forces and soldiers are accepting martyrdoms. The terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1691471443.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023