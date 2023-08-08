CCoP decides to include PIA in active privatisation projects list

ISLAMABAD-The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) gave concurrence to the Privatisation Commission for hiring of Financial Adviser to process/structure transaction of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, an asset of PIA Investment Limited (PIA-IL).

Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP). The CCoP considered the proposal of Privatisation Commission regarding inclusion of Pakistan International Airlines Co Ltd (PIACL) in the privatisation progarmme. The CCoP after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co Ltd (PIACL) in the list of active privatisation projects of the ongoing privatisation programme, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament. Federal Industries and Production Minister Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and senior government officials attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT). The CCoIGCT considered and reviewed the progress of the negotiation committee which held its negotiations on 4th and 5th August, 2023, on the commercial agreement between KPT and AD Ports UAE for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port and directed the negotiation committee to re-engage with AD Ports UAE to improve the terms offered by AD Ports UAE.