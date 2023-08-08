CDA gets new DG administration

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority has entrusted the responsibility of overseeing the role of Director General Administration to Fiaz Ahmed Wattoo, the current Director Administration.

As per a notification released on Monday, Mr Wattoo, a distinguished grade 19 officer of the executive cadre, will now manage the duties associated with the position of Director General Administration, in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as Director Administration.

These directives have been sanctioned by the Chairman’s approval, and Mr Wattoo will fulfil these duties until a regular incumbent is appointed.

It’s noteworthy to highlight that a significant portion of positions within the CDA are presently held by deputation officers. Hence, these instructions have been met with approval from the organization’s internal officers.

Mr Wattoo boasts a diverse background in terms of his past assignments, having held positions within the land directorate, law directorate, and human resource directorate.