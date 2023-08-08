Civil judge’s wife arrested after bail cancellation in house maid torture case

ISLAMABAD - The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Farrukh Farid Baloch on Monday reject­ed the bail plea of Somia Asim, the wife of a civil judge, for her alleged involvement in torturing a poor 12-year-old housemaid Rizwana in her house located in a private housing society.

The court ordered Islamabad police investigators to arrest the accused upon which Somia Asim was arrested by lady cops of capi­tal police from court premises. Humak police had booked Somia Asim under multiple charges in­cluding attempted murder after she placed a poor housemaid Rizwana Bibi under severe tor­ture and detained her in a room of house illegally. The Special Public Prosecutor Waqas Haral said the victim had sustained 14 injuries as per her medical report issued by the doctors. Mother of Rizwana burst into tears in the courtroom when prosecutor was arguing about MLR of the victim.

The prosecutor said why the wife of judge was not lodging a complaint with police against parents of Rizwana if they were blackmailing her. After comple­tion of arguments of both par­ties, ADSJ Farrukh Farid Baloch rejected the pre-arrest bail of So­mia Asim and ordered police to handcuff her. Police immediately rounded up wife of judge from court premises and shifted her to women police station for fur­ther investigation. According to details, the accused Somia, wife of judge Chaudhry Asim Hafeez, appeared before the court of ADSJ Farrukh Farid Baloch after expiry of her pre-arrest bail awarded by the court earlier. A team of in­vestigators of Humak police pro­duced the case record before the judge. Advocate Rana Adil Imdad, the counsel for victim housmaid Rizwana, also appeared before the court. When the court as­sumed hearing in the domestic female worker case, Advocate Na­zar Niazi, who was representing accused Somia Asim, sought time from court till 10am which was granted to him by the judge.

After the pause in hearing, the defence counsel argued before ADSJ Farrukh Farid Baloch that his client had appeared before the JIT formed by IG Islamabad to probe the case and had ex­pressed her innocence. He told the court that police mentioned in record that the accused Somia Asim did not inflict torture while she repeatedly asked to send the maid back to Sargodha.