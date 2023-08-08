Tuesday, August 08, 2023
CM Bizenjo shares grief with families of martyred lawyers

QUETTA   -   Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo on Mon­day expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred lawyers of tragedy Civil Hos­pital, stating “The grief of the lawyers was still fresh in our hearts.” “The people of the province and the government shared equal grief with the victims’ families,” said Bizinjo in a statement on the occa­sion of the seventh anniver­sary of the martyred lawyers of the tragedy Civil Hospital. The chief minister said that cowardly terrorists have at­tacked our hearts by brutal­izing the educated and intel­ligent section of our society. “It is a matter of satisfaction that the terrorists involved in the tragedy and their mentors have been brought to justice”, he said. The CM said that the memories of the martyred lawyers who lost their lives in the tragedy could never be forgotten say­ing that the lawyers of Balo­chistan were among the best lawyers in the country who have better knowledge and understanding of the law and legal affairs.

