Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Commissioner visits LDA City

Staff Reporter
August 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA City on Monday. LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and LDA City Director Khurram Yaqub briefed the commissioner about the project. LDA City with 60 thousand kanals will be the biggest housing scheme of the provincial capital. the commissioner and DG LDA visited the under construction sports complex in LDA City. the commissioner said that state-of-the-art facilities would be provided in the 40-kanal sports complex, and its finishing work should be completed as soon as possible. he also visited the LDA City Apartments site. “Encroachment and ille­gal activities will not be tolerated.

Staff Reporter

