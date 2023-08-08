Day of World’s Indigenous People to be tomorrow

ISLAMABAD-The International Day of the World’s Indigenous People is marked on August 9th, Wednesday, globally, including in Pakistan, to champion and safeguard the rights of indigenous populations worldwide. This occasion also serves to acknowledge the accomplishments and contributions of indigenous communities towards addressing global challenges, notably environmental conservation.

The observance of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People celebrates the diverse cultures present across the globe among indigenous groups. It encourages individuals from various nations to engage in commemorating the day, spreading the United Nations’ message concerning indigenous peoples. Activities encompass a range of educational seminars, classroom initiatives, and other endeavours aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and respect for indigenous populations. The event may feature impactful addresses from the UN Secretary-General and influential leaders, captivating performances by indigenous artists, and informative panel discussions on topics like reconciliation.

Commemorated every year on August 9th, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People holds significance as it commemorates the inaugural meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in Geneva in 1982. Subsequently, on December 23, 1994, the UN General Assembly designated August 9th as the date for its annual observance during the International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People.

Further, in 2004, the assembly declared the initiation of the Second International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People, spanning from 2005 to 2014. It was decided that the observance of the International Day of Indigenous People would continue annually throughout this second decade. The overarching goal of this decade was to intensify international collaboration to address the myriad challenges faced by indigenous communities in areas such as culture, education, health, human rights, environment, and social and economic development.

In April 2000, the Commission on Human Rights adopted a pivotal resolution that led to the establishment of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. This move gained the endorsement of the Economic and Social Council. The forum’s mission centres around deliberating on indigenous matters pertaining to culture, economic and social progress, education, environment, health, and human rights.