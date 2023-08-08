DC holds meeting regarding Independence Day preparations

QUETTA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ka­lat Munir Ahmed Durrani on Monday presided over a meet­ing in connection with prepa­rations of Independence Day to celebrate on August 14 with zeal. DSP Manzoor Ahmad Men­gal Tehsildar Manguchar Mehm­ood Kurd along with heads of all government departments par­ticipated in the meeting.

In the meeting, a discussion was held regarding the cel­ebrations on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In the events, flag hoist­ing will be held in school and colleges, songs, tableau ora­tion competitions, football matches, tug-of-war and other events will be organized, said in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commis­sioner said that August 14 was our freedom day, our elders gave us the gift of a free coun­try Pakistan by making great sacrifices, we should give val­ue this freedom. He said that we should serve our country and nation as a patriot and pray for the development and prosperity of the country.