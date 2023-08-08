Tuesday, August 08, 2023
DC visits Jhangra link road, Home Economics College

August 08, 2023
BAHAWALPUR  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baha­walpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa vis­ited the N-5 to the Jhangra East Motorway Link project. 

Superintendent Engineer High­ways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz, Deputy Director Development Ma­lik Mehboob Elahi Khar, and other relevant officers were present. 

DC inspected the Jhangara East Motorway Link, Flyover, and other development works. SE Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz said the cost of constructing the 42 km motorway link road from N-5 to Jhangara East is 4 billion rupees. He said that the motorway link has been opened for traffic. 

Zaheer Anwar also visited Gov­ernment Home Economics Col­lege Bahawalpur and inspected the development works. Director Colleges Bahawlapur Prof. Mu­hammad Ibrahim, and Principal Home Economics College Anila Yasmin were present. Deputy Commissioner inspected various departments of the Home Eco­nomics College. He said that steps should be taken to make the lawn of the college green and more plants should be planted.

FACULTY, STAFF, STUDENTS OF IUB TAKE OUT RALLY AGAINST BASELESS PROPAGANDA

Thousands of faculty members, employees, and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur took out a rally from Abbasia Cam­pus to University Chowk to high­light the identity and sanctity of Jamia Islamia. The rally was led by female teachers and students.

