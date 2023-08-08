ECP prepares for local govt elections in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its readiness to conduct Local Government (LG) elections in Islamabad. During its meeting focused on the LG elections in Islamabad, the ECP discussed various aspects.

Regarding the upcoming polls, the secretary highlighted the requirement for a notification detailing the number of reserved seats and emphasized that an amendment to section 17 of the LG Act is also necessary. Notably, the summary to amend section 17 of the Local Government Act was dispatched to the cabinet on July 26.

The commission underlined that the responsibility for legislative changes lies with the parliament. The necessary legislation to facilitate the LG polls will be provided to the commission. The ECP’s meeting is scheduled to reconvene next week. In addition, the commission refuted reports suggesting that it had decided to depose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from his party’s chairmanship due to his conviction in the Toshakhana reference.