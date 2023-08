ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) on Monday re­futed media reports claiming that they were removing Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief from his party’s chairmanship. Ac­cording to an ECP spokesper­son, there has been no meeting within the ECP to discuss the removal of PTI chairman from his party position, and the mat­ter is not currently under con­sideration.