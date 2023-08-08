Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Escalating crime, delayed FIRs spark discontent among Hazro residents  

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 08, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Residents of Hazro expressed dissatisfaction with the escalating crime rate and the police’s reluctance to promptly register FIRs during an open session with DPO Attock, Dr Ghayas Gul. Bike thefts, cash robberies, and cellphone snatching have become distressingly common, leaving people feeling unsafe. A recent incident involving armed motorcyclists injuring a trader and fleeing with cash has gone unresolved. Allegations also surfaced that police are hesitant to file FIRs.

Citizens urged the reinstatement of disbanded police check posts to ensure a peaceful environment. In response, DPO Ghayas Gul took heed of their concerns and issued show-cause notices to Sub Inspector Ehsan and ASI Mudassar Iqbal for delaying FIR registration. Recognizing the deteriorating law and order situation, DPO Gul has implemented measures to enhance security. Police pickets were established at strategic points, patrols were intensified, and officers in plain clothes were deployed for discreet monitoring. DPO Ghayas Gul reassured the community of ongoing efforts to restore tranquillity in Hazro.

OUR STAFF REPORT

