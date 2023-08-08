Food earshot  

Pakistan’s current rank on the Global Hunger Index is quite disturbing. As per the latest report, Pakistan is ranked 99th out of 121 countries. The report measures four main indicators: undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting, and child mortality.

In Pakistan, more than 20% of the population is undernourished, and 45% of children under the age of five suffer from stunted growth. Political conflicts among the elites of this nation, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic have left millions vulnerable to food shortages.

Urgent action and long-term planning are needed to address accessibility and affordability and boost domestic food production. One solution could be to increase access to education, particularly for girls. Educating girls has been shown to improve food security by reducing the number of child marriages and increasing the number of women who are able to enter the workforce.

Another solution could be to invest in small-scale agriculture and provide farmers with the resources they need to grow crops and raise livestock. This could include providing access to seeds, fertiliser, and training on sustainable farming practises.

Finally, we can work to improve the overall economic situation in Pakistan by creating jobs and investing in infrastructure. This would help reduce poverty and food insecurity in the country. Additionally, supporting and advocating for organisations like the World Food Programme and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund can help combat hunger in Pakistan.

UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,

Karachi.