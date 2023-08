SARGODHA - The district administration ar­rested four shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the city on Monday. Ac­cording to official sources, price control magistrates checked various points, in­cluding Chak No 49 NB, the Lahore Road and Noori Gate and arrested shopkeepers, Muhammad Javed, Shabbir and Hassan, over profiteer­ing. The price control magis­trates also fined many shop­keepers for overcharging.