Tuesday, August 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rates decrease by Rs1,100 per tola

Gold rates decrease by Rs1,100 per tola
Agencies
August 08, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,100 and was sold at Rs221,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs222,800 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs943 to Rs190, 072 from Rs191,016, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold declined to Rs174,233 from Rs174,076, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $1,940 from $1,942, the association reported.

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1691384827.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023