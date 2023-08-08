Governor Balochistan inaugurates restoration of Sibi-Harnai railway section

SIBI - Governor Balochistan Malik Ab­dul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday inaugurated the restoration of strategic Sibi-Harnai railway sec­tion. The restoration of the rail­way between the twin historical cities of Sibi and Harnai will have a positive impact on the econo­my and agriculture of the entire region, Abdul Wali Karkar said.

He said that with the rehabili­tation of the railway track, the students of district Harnai and Ziarat will also get opportuni­ties to get higher education.

The economic and commer­cial activities in the region will also be boost by linking the area with other parts of the country and province, he added. Gover­nor said that the present gov­ernment is also trying to expand the railway networks as well as construction of the national highways. He said the long-standing problems of the people would be resolved with the pro­vision of best transport facilities in the area by putting the rail­way system on modern lines.

“We have to formulate a com­prehensive strategy for initiat­ing development projects and keeping in mind the immediate needs,” he added.

Minister for Railways Khawa­ja Saad Rafique had also taken a keen interest in the projects and directed the concerned of­ficial to complete the project at the earliest. Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Federal Minister of Narcot­ics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti were attended the ceremo­ny through video link. Member Provincial Assembly Malik Nas­eer Shahwani, former Provincial Ministers Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal and Sheikh Jaffar Mandukhil and DS Railway Farhad Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Governor Balo­chistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar in a meeting with Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Prof. Dr. Qadar Bakhsh Baloch said on Monday that there is a dire need of youth having technical skills as well as huge opportunities to play their role for the country’s social and economic progress.

Governor said the role of all public sector universities in Balochistan is very important to enhance the number of skilled people in the province.

During the meeting, the Uni­versity’s performance, teaching methods, modern skills and fu­ture plans were discussed, said a news release. On that occa­sion, Governor Balochistan said that there is an urgent need to strengthen the bridge between academia and the industries sector according to their social needs. “In that regard, we have to introduce Livestock Manage­ment and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology de­partments in Mir Chakar Khan University, Sibi.”

Governor Balochistan said that the students of Harnai and Ziarat will benefited from the rehabilitation and resto­ration of twin cities Sibi and Harnai railway line. Governor Balochistan while appreciat­ing Vice Chancellor Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Pro­fessor Dr. Qadar Bakhsh Baloch and his tireless efforts said that there are great expectations from the high ups of public sec­tor universities and we can re­alize the dream of an educated Balochistan with joint efforts.