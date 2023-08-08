Governor Balochistan inaugurates restoration of Sibi-Harnai railway section

SIBI - Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday inaugurated the restoration of strategic Sibi-Harnai railway section. The restoration of the railway between the twin historical cities of Sibi and Harnai will have a positive impact on the economy and agriculture of the entire region, Abdul Wali Karkar said.
He said that with the rehabilitation of the railway track, the students of district Harnai and Ziarat will also get opportunities to get higher education.
The economic and commercial activities in the region will also be boost by linking the area with other parts of the country and province, he added. Governor said that the present government is also trying to expand the railway networks as well as construction of the national highways. He said the long-standing problems of the people would be resolved with the provision of best transport facilities in the area by putting the railway system on modern lines.
“We have to formulate a comprehensive strategy for initiating development projects and keeping in mind the immediate needs,” he added.
Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had also taken a keen interest in the projects and directed the concerned official to complete the project at the earliest. Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Federal Minister of Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti were attended the ceremony through video link. Member Provincial Assembly Malik Naseer Shahwani, former Provincial Ministers Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal and Sheikh Jaffar Mandukhil and DS Railway Farhad Ahmed were also present on the occasion.
Separately, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar in a meeting with Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Prof. Dr. Qadar Bakhsh Baloch said on Monday that there is a dire need of youth having technical skills as well as huge opportunities to play their role for the country’s social and economic progress.
Governor said the role of all public sector universities in Balochistan is very important to enhance the number of skilled people in the province.
During the meeting, the University’s performance, teaching methods, modern skills and future plans were discussed, said a news release. On that occasion, Governor Balochistan said that there is an urgent need to strengthen the bridge between academia and the industries sector according to their social needs. “In that regard, we have to introduce Livestock Management and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology departments in Mir Chakar Khan University, Sibi.”
Governor Balochistan said that the students of Harnai and Ziarat will benefited from the rehabilitation and restoration of twin cities Sibi and Harnai railway line. Governor Balochistan while appreciating Vice Chancellor Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi Professor Dr. Qadar Bakhsh Baloch and his tireless efforts said that there are great expectations from the high ups of public sector universities and we can realize the dream of an educated Balochistan with joint efforts.