Govt revises traveling, mileage allowances of civil servants

ISLAMABAD-The Federal government has revised the traveling and mileage allowances and rates of daily allowances on official duty of the civil servants within the country. “The president has been pleased to sanction revision of mileage allowance admissible to government officers/officials, while on official duty within the country,” said a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. Allowance for motor cars has been revised from Rs5 per km to 7.5 per km and for motorcycle/scooter it has been revised from Rs2.75 per km to Rs3.75 per km.

Meanwhile, the mileage allowance for personal car/taxi has been increased from Rs10 per km to Rs15 per km and the allowance for motorcycles/scooter has been enhanced from Rs4 per km to Rs6 per km. Mileage allowance for bicycles has been revised from Rs2 per km to Rs3 per km and public transport has been revised from Rs2.5 per km to Rs3.75 per km. However, there is no change in air allowance admissible to government servants in BPS-17 and above.

The government has also revised the daily allowance on official duty within the country. “The president has been pleased to sanction revision of daily allowances admissible to government officers/officials, while on official duty within the country,” said the notification. Ordinary allowance for BPS 1-4 has been increased from Rs496 to Rs744 and special rate for the same scales has been enhanced from Rs800 to Rs1,200. Ordinary allowance for BPS 5-11 has been increased from Rs624 to Rs936 and special rate for the same scales has been enhanced from Rs880 to Rs1,320. Ordinary allowance for BPS 12-16 has been increased from Rs1,120 to Rs1,680 and special rate for the same scales has been enhanced from Rs1,440 to Rs2,160. According to the notification, ordinary allowance for BPS 17-18 has been enhanced from Rs2,000 to Rs3,000 and special rate for the same scales has been enhanced from Rs2,560 to Rs3,840. Ordinary allowance for BPS 19-20 has been increased from Rs 2,480 to Rs3,720 and special rate for the same scales has been enhanced from Rs3,280 to Rs4,920. Ordinary allowance for BPS 21 has been increased from Rs2,800 to Rs4,200 and special rate for the same scales has been enhanced from Rs4,000 to Rs6,000. Ordinary allowance for BPS 22 has been increased from Rs2,800 to Rs4,200 and special rate for the same scales has been enhanced from Rs4,800 to Rs7,200.

Specified stations for special rates as notified from time to time are Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Quetta, Sargodha, Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Gwadar, Northern Areas, Muzaffarabad, and Mirpur AJK. According to the notification, daily allowance will be admissible only for the actual night(s) at the out-station for which Daily Allowance is claimed. Where night stop is not involved and if absence from Headquarters exceeds four hours, half Daily Allowance will be allowed. Government servants upto BPS 1-19 may stay in Government Guest Houses, Public Sector Corporation, Rest Houses and Motels/Hotels (Minus Five Star Hotels). They can claim actual room rent charges on production of receipts subject to a maximum of three DAs in specified stations and one and half DA at non-specified stations. Where no hotel accommodation receipt is produced, the rate of accommodation charges will be admissible equivalent to two DAs in specified stations and one Dkat non-specified stations. Government servants in BPS-20 and above may stay in hotels and claim room rent charges on production of receipts, subject to a maximum of three DAs for specified stations and 1-1/2 DAs on non-specified stations. Where no hotel accommodation receipt is produced, the rate of accommodation charges will be admissible equivalent to two DAs in specified stations and one DA at non-specified stations. For BS-20 and above, however, the room rent charges are in excess of the maximum ceiling aforementioned, the govt will pay fifty percent of the additional amount.