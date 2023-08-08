Govt withdraws Pemra (Amendment) Bill, 2023 over journalists’ concerns

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb an­nounced on Monday the withdrawal of Pakistan Electronic Media Regu­latory Authority (PEMRA) Amend­ment Bill 2023, Radio Pakistan re­ported. Under the bill, the powers of the regulatory authority’s chief had been given to the Council of Com­plaints. The amended Pemra bill, drafted after in-depth debate and consultations with all the stakehold­ers, was passed by the National As­sembly earlier. However, the govern­ment’s move had raised concerns among broadcasters who have em­phasised that the powers to monitor rating agencies should be granted to advertisers instead. Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Monday, the information minister stated that the consultations over the bill engaged prominent media bodies, including the CPNE and APNS, as well as the Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

These engagements led to a se­ries of proposed amendments to en­hance the legislation, put forth by the Senate, which will be included in the bill, she added.