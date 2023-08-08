Govt withdraws Pemra (Amendment) Bill, 2023 over journalists’ concerns

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Monday the withdrawal of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Amendment Bill 2023, Radio Pakistan reported. Under the bill, the powers of the regulatory authority’s chief had been given to the Council of Complaints. The amended Pemra bill, drafted after in-depth debate and consultations with all the stakeholders, was passed by the National Assembly earlier. However, the government’s move had raised concerns among broadcasters who have emphasised that the powers to monitor rating agencies should be granted to advertisers instead. Speaking to the media in Islamabad on Monday, the information minister stated that the consultations over the bill engaged prominent media bodies, including the CPNE and APNS, as well as the Pakistan Broadcasters Association.
These engagements led to a series of proposed amendments to enhance the legislation, put forth by the Senate, which will be included in the bill, she added.