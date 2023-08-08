Helmet drive results in 475,000 challans during 33 days

LAHORE - The Traffic Police in the provincial metropolis issued challan tickets of Rs80 million to motor­cyclists for travelling without helmet and other traffic violations during the last 33 days, a source within the Traffic Police department told on Mon­day. Likewise, 200 police personnel have also been challaned for not wearing helmets. It may be mentioned here that Lahore traffic police has set up 20 check points in various areas of the pro­vincial capital. It is worth mentioning here that the helmets checking drive is taking place across the province. The fines will be collected from 475,000 motorcyclists. Meanwhile, the depart­ment urged traffic wardens and duty officers to exhibit patience when dealing with motorcyclists not complying with the helmet rule. The decision to enforce the helmet rule comes in the wake of an alarming rise in accidents in the province. It is worth mentioning here that during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays, more than 6,000 traffic accidents took place across Punjab in which 45 people died.