ICCI asks CDA to include Bara Kahu in  municipal limits

ISLAMABAD - Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, the President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), emphasized the need for the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to incorporate Bara Kahu into Islamabad’s Municipality due to its significant transformation into one of the Federal Capital’s primary commercial hubs.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by traders in the area, Bakhtawari, who also serves as a CDA board member, expressed his commitment to addressing these issues. During a meeting with a delegation from Bara Kahu Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran, led by President Raja Zahid Dhaniyal, at ICCI, Bakhtawari conveyed his intention to encourage the CDA chairman to personally visit the Bara Kahu market to understand the traders’ challenges and subsequently take appropriate measures for resolution.

Bakhtawari assured the delegation of ICCI’s full cooperation with their association in endeavours aimed at enhancing the welfare of Bara Kahu’s traders.

Raja Zahid Dhaniyal, President of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Bara Kahu, highlighted that the issues faced by the Bara Kahu region had not been promptly addressed due to its classification as a rural area. He advocated for the inclusion of the area within Islamabad’s municipal limits to facilitate its comprehensive development.

Dhaniyal noted the deteriorating condition of Simli Dam Road and the recently opened bypass road. Urgent repair and resurfacing were required for these roads. Additionally, he pointed out significant sewage and drainage problems in Bara Kahu, along with inadequate sanitation facilities.

Dhaniyal emphasized the necessity of installing a filtration plant and public toilets in the Bara Kahu market.

Furthermore, he highlighted the absence of proper parking facilities in the Bara Kahu market and urged the CDA to construct a multi-storied parking plaza to alleviate this issue. Former ICCI President Zafar Bakhtawari also joined the conversation, urging both the CDA and the Municipal Corporation Islamabad to implement modern development strategies for Bara Kahu, aligning with contemporary standards.