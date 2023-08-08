IHC moved for Imran’s transfer from Attock to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD/ATTOCK - PTI chief Imran Khan’s counsel yesterday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to transfer the former prime minister from Attock district prison to Adiala Jail.
Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha moved the petition through Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate.
In the petition, the counsel requested the court to transfer Khan to Adiala Jail where A-class facilities are available. He added that his family, lawyers and Dr Sultan should be allowed to meet him.
He prayed that the petitioner may be declared as entitled to the better class/A-Class facilities and consequently, the respondents be directed to award A-Class facilities to the petitioner during his period of detention in any jail or Adiala Jail. Therefore, he prayed that while declaring the petitioner’s detention in Attock Jail as illegal, the respondents may graciously be directed to shift the petitioner to the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.
He also prayed that he may be allowed to regularly have interview/meeting with his legal team as per the enclosed list, and the right to be interviewed by his family members and personal doctor namely Dr Faisal Sultan and political aides (as per the list) and in the interest of justice.
Earlier, the legal team and senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI) in a meeting claimed that Imran Khan was allegedly being kept under deplorable conditions in Attock Jail, insisting that he should beprovided with entitled facilities immediately. The claim of the party is contrary to some media reports that Chairman PTI Imran Khan has been provided with better class (B-class) in jail along with some facilities that are not available to common prisoners under the rules. The ex-premier is facing three-year imprisonment in the Toshakhana case after a court in Islamabad convicted him on August 5 on charges of concealing details of gifts he received from the state depository while in office. A crucial meeting of the PTI Core Committee showed its serious concerns for allegedly keeping the PTI chief in unhealthy and unhygienic conditions in Attock Jail. The meeting expressed serious apprehensions about the “painful, inhumane and ill-treatment” being meted out with the PTI chairman, according to a statement issued by PTT after the moot. Separately, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjotha, also claimed on Monday that the PTI chief was being kept in “distressing conditions” and provided with “C-class jail facilities”. After holding a meeting with the former prime minister that lasted for one hour and 45 minutes, Panjotha while quoting his client said that Khan was being kept in a dark, and small C-class room. There is an open washroom there, while the room has flies in the morning and insects in the evening, the PTI chief was quoted as saying this. “Despite all this, Khan is in high spirits,” he said.