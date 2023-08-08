IHC moved for Imran’s transfer from Attock to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD/ATTOCK - PTI chief Imran Khan’s counsel yes­terday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to transfer the former prime minister from At­tock district prison to Adiala Jail.

Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Pan­jotha moved the petition through Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate.

In the petition, the counsel re­quested the court to transfer Khan to Adiala Jail where A-class facilities are available. He added that his fam­ily, lawyers and Dr Sultan should be allowed to meet him.

He prayed that the petitioner may be declared as entitled to the better class/A-Class facilities and conse­quently, the respondents be directed to award A-Class facilities to the peti­tioner during his period of detention in any jail or Adiala Jail. Therefore, he prayed that while declaring the peti­tioner’s detention in Attock Jail as il­legal, the respondents may gracious­ly be directed to shift the petitioner to the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

He also prayed that he may be al­lowed to regularly have interview/meeting with his legal team as per the enclosed list, and the right to be interviewed by his family members and personal doctor namely Dr Fais­al Sultan and political aides (as per the list) and in the interest of justice.

Earlier, the legal team and senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf PTI) in a meeting claimed that Imran Khan was allegedly being kept under deplorable conditions in At­tock Jail, insisting that he should beprovided with entitled fa­cilities immediately. The claim of the party is con­trary to some media re­ports that Chairman PTI Imran Khan has been pro­vided with better class (B-class) in jail along with some facilities that are not available to common pris­oners under the rules. The ex-premier is facing three-year imprisonment in the Toshakhana case after a court in Islamabad con­victed him on August 5 on charges of concealing de­tails of gifts he received from the state deposito­ry while in office. A cru­cial meeting of the PTI Core Committee showed its se­rious concerns for alleged­ly keeping the PTI chief in unhealthy and unhygien­ic conditions in Attock Jail. The meeting expressed se­rious apprehensions about the “painful, inhumane and ill-treatment” being meted out with the PTI chairman, according to a statement is­sued by PTT after the moot. Separately, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Haider Pan­jotha, also claimed on Mon­day that the PTI chief was being kept in “distressing conditions” and provided with “C-class jail facilities”. After holding a meeting with the former prime min­ister that lasted for one hour and 45 minutes, Pan­jotha while quoting his cli­ent said that Khan was be­ing kept in a dark, and small C-class room. There is an open washroom there, while the room has flies in the morning and insects in the evening, the PTI chief was quoted as saying this. “Despite all this, Khan is in high spirits,” he said.