I am writing to address the impact of social media on mental health. While social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, it has also been linked to negative mental health outcomes such as anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem.

The constant pressure to present a perfect image on social media can lead to feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt. The comparison to others’ seemingly perfect lives can also lead to feelings of envy and dissatisfaction with one’s own life. Moreover, the fear of missing out (FOMO) can lead to increased stress and anxiety.

Additionally, social media can be a breeding ground for cyberbullying, which can have a devastating impact on mental health. The anonymity of the internet can embolden bullies to say things they wouldn’t normally say in person, leading to feelings of shame, humiliation, and isolation for the victim.

While social media can have negative impacts, it can also be a powerful tool for building community and support. It’s important to use social media mindfully and to be aware of the impact it can have on our mental health.

As a society, we need to work towards creating a culture of positivity and support on social media. We need to encourage authenticity and vulnerability and promote healthy conversations around mental health. We also need to hold social media companies accountable for their role in promoting positive mental health outcomes.

TAHA AHMED,

Karachi.