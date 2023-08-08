Inter-religious moot stresses global law to ensure respect for all religions

LAHORE - An ‘Inter-religious Harmony Conference’ was held here on Monday under the ae­gis of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Saint Anthony Catholic Church. Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and President International Interfaith Harmony Coun­cil Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmoud Ashrafi, Archshbop Dr. Sebastian Shaw, Reverend Emmanuel Sardar Khokhar, Pir Al­lama Zubair Abid, Mau­lana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Mu­hammad Asim Makh­doom and other schol­ars and priests said that the Constitution of Pakistan is a com­plete protector of the rights of minorities in the country, adding that Muslims and non-Muslims living in Pakistan are equal citizens.” The Christian community has immensely served Pakistan,” they added. The religious leadership also condemned terrorism incidents in Bajaur, Khyber Masjid, Quetta, and at other places, stat­ing that legislation should be made at the world level to ensure respect for the holy things of all heavenly religions and also announced supporting and endorsing the resolutions adopted by the Human Rights Councils of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Organisation. The religious leadership also stated that the Muslim and Chris­tian leaders would celebrate the Inde­pendence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner. The religious leadership said, “We established Pakistan and make its a prosperous and pro­gressive country.” The religious leadership also stated that the Constitution of Paki­stan provides equal rights to the follow­ers of all religions. “No enemy of the coun­try will be allowed to disturb peace in the country. The world leadership will have to ensure legislation to end to the practices of desecration of holy books,” they added. Hafiz Tahir Mah­mood Ashrafi said that the United Nations needed to make a plan of action against Islamophobia, adding that those who des­ecrated sacred things were not followers of any religion and aimed to bring anarchy to spoil the world peace.