Joint session passes two bills amid thin presence

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
August 08, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Joint Sitting of the Parliament with thin pres­ence of lawmakers yesterday adopted two bills including ‘Trade Organizations Amendment Bill, 2023’ and ‘Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2023’.

The last joint session of the present government is now scheduled to be held tomorrow.

On Monday, Minister for Commerce Syed Nav­eed Qamar presented both the bills ‘Trade Orga­nizations Amendment Bill, 2023’ and ‘Trade Dis­pute Resolution Bill, 2023’ which were passed after brief discussion. About the ‘Trade Organi­zations Amendment Bill 2023,’ the Minister said the purpose of this bill was to extend the ten­ure of chambers of commerce and industry and their apex body Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry from one year to two year. He said the elections of these chambers will be held this year.

The second bill named ‘The Trade Dispute Res­olution Bill, 2023’ aimed at the establishment of a comprehensive regime in Pakistan for the swift and effective resolution of disputes relating to the export and import of goods and services including through E-Commerce. The house also offered Fate­ha for those who died in the recent train accident in Nawabshah and other incidents in the country

