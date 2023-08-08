Joint session passes two bills amid thin presence

ISLAMABAD - The Joint Sitting of the Parliament with thin presence of lawmakers yesterday adopted two bills including ‘Trade Organizations Amendment Bill, 2023’ and ‘Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2023’.
The last joint session of the present government is now scheduled to be held tomorrow.
On Monday, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar presented both the bills ‘Trade Organizations Amendment Bill, 2023’ and ‘Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2023’ which were passed after brief discussion. About the ‘Trade Organizations Amendment Bill 2023,’ the Minister said the purpose of this bill was to extend the tenure of chambers of commerce and industry and their apex body Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry from one year to two year. He said the elections of these chambers will be held this year.
The second bill named ‘The Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2023’ aimed at the establishment of a comprehensive regime in Pakistan for the swift and effective resolution of disputes relating to the export and import of goods and services including through E-Commerce. The house also offered Fateha for those who died in the recent train accident in Nawabshah and other incidents in the country