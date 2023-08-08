KIHD to be improved on pattern of NICVD: Karachi Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD) will be improved on the model of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD). He said this while presiding over the introductory meeting of the governing body of KIHD. He said that KIHD is providing medical and diagnostic facilities for the treatment of heart diseases to the citizens of Karachi, especially the residents of the Central District. He said that steps will be taken for the improvement and development of this institution, in the future, better and modern facilities will be available to patients affected by heart diseases, which will solve another long-standing problem of the people of this area.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Deputy Parliamentary Leader City Council Karachi Dil Muhammad, Executive Director KIHD and members of the governing body were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the chest pain unit established at the KIHD is affiliated to the NICVD by which the patient can be transferred to NICVD for further treatment after providing first aid. He said that heart diseases are life-threatening and time is of the essence when a heart attack occurs. Therefore, it is important to have a hospital close to the residence for timely medical assistance, so that valuable time can be saved and the patient can get medical assistance as soon as possible.

He urged doctors and surgeons to treat heart diseases in an improved manner and continue to benefit from the latest research from around the world and use the international forums online in this regard, we all wish that this institute for the treatment of heart diseases will develop and prove a blessing for the residents of Central District and adjoining districts. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on this occasion also visited the Nursing Institute under construction at KIHD and expressed his desire that the two nursing institutes established in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Karachi Heart Disease Institute should be activated and improved as soon as possible.

He said that the activation of the nursing institute will provide training and employment opportunities to the youth of Karachi and trained nurses will be available to our hospitals who will provide better treatment. He said that the nursing institute located in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is affiliated with Pakistan Nursing Council, and the needs of the nursing institute will be fulfilled.