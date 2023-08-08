KP Governor confers degrees, gold medals upon students

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday attended the 4th BS Convocation of the University of Peshawar as a chief guest and conferred degrees upon successful graduates.

The Governor conferred degrees upon over 500 male and female students completing their Bachelor of Science (BS) in various disciplines, including Social Sciences, Life and Environmental Sciences, Physical Sciences, Management and Information Sciences, Islamic Studies, Computer Science, and Disaster Management. He also presented gold medals to 34 students who secured prominent positions. The Governor congratulated the students for their academic achievement, parents, and faculty members who participated in the ceremony.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jahan Bakht, along with faculty members, parents, and students, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali appreciated the parents who overcome numerous difficulties to educate their children. He emphasised the availability of better facilities for students and the importance of knowledge and research in the 21st century.

The Governor encouraged students to work diligently in their respective fields and play a role in promoting Islamic values and knowledge while combating the spread of hatred on social media. He emphasised the importance of hard work, the promotion of Islamic values and knowledge, and the responsible use of social media to spread tolerance, respect and love instead of hatred.

The Governor, who is Chancellor of all the public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also highlighted the need to address issues faced by universities and suggested offering degrees that cater to market demands for employment opportunities. He also highlighted the need to address challenges faced by the public sector universities and suggested offering degrees that align with market demand for employment opportunities. He also emphasised the responsibility of individuals to resolve issues and contribute positively to the nation’s progress.