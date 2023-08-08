Landscaping plan of under construction Civil Secretariat finalised

MULTAN - The landscaping plan for under construction Civil Secretariat South Punjab has been finalized.

A team of South Punjab Secre­tariat officials including Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur, Section Officer Development Hafiz Khurshid Malik, and others visited the site under the directions of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar.

The officials held a meeting with IDAP Project Director Faisal Za­man and PHA officials and visited the landscaping area.

Decisions have been taken to reduce the costs of landscaping project.

Abdul Saboor Thakur while talking said that the landscaping process will be completed within the allocated budget. He direct­ed to install tuff tiles instead of high-quality tiles for landscaping and that the installation of very expensive fountains be avoided. He said that double arm electric poles be installed on the road network area in the secretariat for street lights which will also illuminate the lawns and reduce landscaping costs.

Deputy Secretary directed IDAP officials to provide electricity con­nections at required places for the cultivation of trees

MEPCO COMPLETES NEW 132 KV GRID STATION LODHRAN II

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has completed construc­tion and installation of new 132KV grid station Lodhran II grid station at a cost of Rs 445 million.

CEO MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana paid visit to newly built grid station and re­viewed construction and civil work.

Additional Chief Engineer Grid System Construction (GSC) MEP­CO Engineer Syed Jawad Mansoor gave briefing to CEO and said that teams from various sectors have completed Lodharan II project .

Second 132 KV grid station has been set up in Lodhran which a power transformer of 40 MVA has been installed initially at a cost of Rs 375 million while one more power transformer of 20/26 MVA will also be installed. A 7 km long double circuit rail conductor has been laid at a cost of Rs 110 million. 6 feeders of 11 KV capacity will emerge from the newly established grid station, which will be able to supply electricity to thousands of consumers with better voltage.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bhar­wana gave orders to XEN Con­struction division Bahawalpur to immediately shift the load of 11KV Gograan, Hukm Din, Tube­well, Lal Kamal and Sutlej feeders to the new grid station to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

Later, CEO MEPCO also planted sapling in connection with planta­tion drive at the grid station and directed the concerned officers to plant more saplings.