Tuesday, August 08, 2023
LDA demolishes illegal construction in private housing scheme

Staff Reporter
August 08, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Private Housing Schemes Department of LDA conducted a grand operation against illegal scheme hair villas lo­cated at Bedian Road. The LDA teams demol­ished the constructions made in the illegal scheme during grand operation. According to a spokesman of the LDA, Under-construction building structures, Sewerage systems and other structures were demolished. Several notices were issued to management of the illegal residential scheme earlier. The op­eration was carried out by the State Man­agement Private Housing Schemes Depart­ment under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (Rtd) Shahmir Iqbal. Heavy machinery and police team participated in the operation. On the direction of Commis­sioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, indiscriminate actions are being taken against illegal societies and construc­tions across the city.

Staff Reporter

