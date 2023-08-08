Tuesday, August 08, 2023
LHC seeks reply from Home Secretary on plea of Parvez Elahi’s wife

Staff Reporter
August 08, 2023
LAHORE   -   The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought reply from the Additional Home Secretary on the request of Qaisara Elahi, wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, for a meeting with her incarcerated husband. Justice Raheel Kamran on Monday heard the petition and issued a notice to the Additional Home Secretary and ordered him to submit a reply today (Tuesday). The justice remarked that detention is not a punishment. The court would not allow the state to usurp the rights of the masses. State rules allow meeting of family with a person in jail. Justice Kamran questioned the Pub­lic Prosecutor how a meeting of a wife with her husband would endanger the government. The judge asked him to review the rules. The Public Prosecutor claimed that the petitioner did not apply for a meeting with her husband. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for today (Tuesday).

