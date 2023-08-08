LHC stops Cane Commissioner from making final decision on sugar prices till Sept 5

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped Cane Commissioner Punjab from making a final deci­sion on fixing the sugar prices till September 5. However, the court allowed the cane commission­er to continue the process of hearing reservations of the millers about sugar prices. Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the interim order on petitions filed by sugar mills against the step of fixing sugar prices, says an order of previous hearing issued here on Monday. The court also sought a reply from the attorney general for Pakistan and advo­cate general Punjab on powers of the caretaker government. The millers had approached the court against the fixing of sugar prices by the cane commissioner. It is pertinent to mention here that the Caretaker Punjab government through an order on July 28, 2023, had authorized the cane commissioner to fix the price of sugar, regulate its storage, and take other steps. As per the direc­tives, the cane commissioner may fix the ex-mill price of sugar after giving the representative body of sugar factories an opportunity of being heard.