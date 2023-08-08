Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Liaison Committee of KP Education Dept meets

Our Staff Reporter
August 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   A high-level first meeting of the Liaison Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department held under the chairmanship of Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE), Rehmat Salam Khattak.

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Akram, Additional Secretary (General), Sheikh Fakhar Alam, Communication Specialist, Education Department, chairmen all boards, Tanzila Sabahat MD Private School Regulatory Authority (PSRA), and Director of Education. The meeting took decisive steps to eradicate ghost private schools, illegal admission and enrolment, unregistered schools and illegal publication, to prevent all irregularities and to provide transparent and fair education system.

Our Staff Reporter

