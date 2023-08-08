Love Island star Zara McDermott joins Strictly Come Dancing

LONDON - Love Island star Zara McDermott has become the latest contestant to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. She joins Angela Scanlon, Eddie Kadi, Amanda Abbington, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Angela Rippon and Layton Williams on the BBC dancing contest’s 2023 line-up. McDermott worked as a government policy advisor before joining Love Island in 2018, and since leaving the villa has presented a series of documentaries. The TV star said she was “so excited to be joining the world of Strictly”. McDermott said in a statement: “I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life. “I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible.” Since leaving Love Island, McDermott has presented BBC documentaries including Revenge Porn, Uncovering Rape Culture, Disordered Eating, and Gaia: A Death on Dancing Ledge. Last year’s Strictly was won by Hamza Yassin, the presenter on shows like Animal Park and Let’s Go For A Walk. This year’s series will arrive on screens in the autumn and will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse. Here are the other contestants who have been announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing so far: Rip-Off Britain presenter Rippon, 78, is set to be the show’s oldest contestant, after Johnny Ball took part in 2012 aged 74. Rippon said: “Why didn’t they ask me 10 years ago?” She was the first female journalist to permanently present the BBC national television news, and was also one of the presenters of the BBC’s original Come Dancing series.

She hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in 1977, presented ITV breakfast show TV-am, and famously appeared in a sketch with comedy duo Morecambe and Wise.

Rippon said: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me.