May-9 vandalism: ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid in 4 cases

LAHORE - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for another 14-day in four cases related to May-9 vandalism. Earlier, the police produced Dr Yasmin Rashid before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of her judicial remand term. The police ap­prised the court about prepa­rations of the challan and re­quested to extend the judicial remand. At this, the court ex­tended the judicial remand of the PTI leader for another 14-day and ordered for producing her on August 21. Dr Yasmin Rashid was nominated in cas­es of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman Police Station and PML-N office in Model Town, during the May-9 vandalism.