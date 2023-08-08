Tuesday, August 08, 2023
Meetings approve two KP varsities’ budget

Our Staff Reporter
August 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar    -   The Caretaker Minister for Higher Education Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser presided over two separate senate meetings to review and approve annual budgets for the University of Haripur and the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Swat on Monday at Governor House Peshawar.

Members of the senate of the respective universities attended the meetings. In the senate meeting of the University of Haripur, the annual budget for the years 2023–24 was unanimously approved.

Minister of Higher Education Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser appreciated the surplus budget and performance of the University of Haripur. She emphasised that the university should take more steps to increase its income so it could become financially more stable.

The senate meeting was told that steps are being taken to establish more departments at the university in the future. Apart from this, the senate meeting of the Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Swat, was held, in which the members of the senate participated. After a detailed review, approval for the budget for the financial year 2023–24 was granted. Addressing the meeting, the Minister Justice (Retd) Irshad Qaiser directed that further improvement be made in the administrative and educational standards.

