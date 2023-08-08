Minister for prioritising youth capacity building

ISLAMABAD-The organizing committee for Nobel Fest VI, scheduled to take place in Islamabad, convened a meeting with Syed Amin ul Haque, the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication. Present at the meeting were distinguished individuals, including Prof. Dr M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General of COMSTECH; Mr Maxat Kurbenov, founder and CEO of Nobel Fest; Senator Dr Serik, Deputy Head of the Nobel Fest Organizing Committee; Prof. Dr Khalid M. Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi; and Mr Haris Akram, Program Manager at COMSTECH.

Nobel Fest VI is slated for November 29-30, 2023, and will be hosted at COMSTECH. This year’s theme, “Bridging Science and OIC Countries in the Digital Future,” underscores the festival’s focus on fostering collaboration between science and the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During the meeting, the organizing committee presented the mission, objectives, and program of Nobel Fest to the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

The minister lauded the festival’s noble mission and expressed gratitude for Islamabad being the chosen host city.

Amin ul Haque emphasized the need to prioritize the capacity building of Pakistan’s youth and to extend support to the least developed countries within the OIC by enhancing their skills in science, education, information technology, and the digital economy. He affirmed his ministry’s full support, as well as that of the institutions affiliated with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.

This year’s Nobel Fest will concentrate on scientific discoveries and technological innovations, with a particular focus on pivotal subjects including the future of medicine, digitalization in education, disruptive technologies, climate change mitigation efforts, and strategies for socio-economic development through scientific advancements.

Nobel Fest stands as an exceptional and profoundly influential educational and technological convergence, attracting an annual audience of 5,000 attendees offline and 800,000 participants online from over 500 universities and across 100 countries. Since 2020, the event has drawn the participation of 15 Nobel Laureates, 15 breakthrough winners, distinguished experts, innovators, leaders from international organizations, and global business figures.